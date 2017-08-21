Breaking News
Home / Top News / IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.

IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York  on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the common stock of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) pursuant to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”).

Investors who have incurred losses in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have purchased shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. and would like to assist with the litigation process as a lead plaintiff, you may, no later than October 16, 2017, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

Our filed complaint charges that Blue Apron violated the Securities Act of 1933 because the Registration Statement failed to disclose that:

  • rather than continue to significantly increase spending on advertising, Blue Apron had already decided to significantly reduce spending on advertising in Q2 2017, which would hurt sales and profit margins in future quarters;
     
  • that Blue Apron was already experiencing adverse on-time in-full rates, meaning orders were not arriving on time or with all the ingredients needed, which was hurting customer retention; and
     
  • that the Company had run into delays in Q2 2017 with its new factory in Linden, New Jersey.

Subsequent to the IPO, Blue Apron’s stock declined immediately, declining below $5 per share less than two months after the IPO on June 28, 2017 — a decline of 50% from the $10 per share IPO price.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

CONTACT: Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP 
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.