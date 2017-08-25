IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against MAXIMUS, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against MAXIMUS, Inc. (“MAXIMUS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:MMS) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws between October 30, 2014 and February 3, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired MAXIMUS shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the October 6, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or e-mail him at [email protected]

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered to be represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, MAXIMUS made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: in obtaining the Health Assessment Advisory Service (“HAAS”) contract, the Company set an unattainable target number of healthcare professionals to recruit and an unattainable target number of assessments; that throughout the HAAS contract, MAXIMUS was struggling to recruit, train and ramp-up new health care staff to perform the assessments; that the inability to meet its target number of healthcare recruits and target number of assessments, meant MAXIMUS would not earn the performance-based incentive fees from the HAAS contract; and that as a result, the Company’s statements about its financial condition, and the outlook for its business, including statements about the HAAS contract and the amount of revenue MAXIMUS expected the contract to contribute, lacked a reasonable basis when made. Upon release of this news, shares of MAXIMUS lowered in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders’ rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

CONTACT: Contact: Lundin Law PC Brian Lundin, Esq. Telephone: 888-713-1033 Facsimile: 888-713-1125 [email protected] http://lundinlawpc.com/