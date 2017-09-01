IMPORTANT VITAMIN SHOPPE, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.

The filed complaint charges Vitamin Shoppe and certain of its officers and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Vitamin Shoppe, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and direct marketer of nutritional products in the United States.

During the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s true financial condition, business and prospects. Specifically the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that the Company’s retail segment was continuing to dramatically decline, as its ongoing “reinvention plan” was not meeting with success; ongoing changes to the Company’s operating plan brought about through the “reinvention plan” had already rendered the more than $168 million in goodwill being carried on Vitamin Shoppe’s books for the retail segment impaired and therefore, Vitamin Shoppe was improperly delaying recognizing that impairment charge.

On May 10, 2017, Vitamin Shoppe released first quarter 2017 financial results that were lower than the market had been led to expect and slashed its fiscal 2017 guidance by 45%, yet claimed the “reinvention plan” was still succeeding.

On this news, the price of Vitamin Shoppe stock declined by 33%, to close at $12.70 per share.

Subsequently on August 9, 2017, Vitamin Shoppe announced that it was taking a $168.1 million impairment charge on the goodwill being carried on its books associated with its retail segment, and that, as a result, Vitamin Shoppe would report a loss per share of $6.73. In addition, citing “the potential increase in variability of the Company’s results due to the number of initiatives being launched in the back half of the year,” Vitamin Shoppe withdrew its fiscal 2017 earnings per share.

On that day, Vitamin Shoppe’s common stock plunged again, falling $3.50 per share to close at $6.10 per share.

