In Mexico, frantic rescuers keep up search for quake survivors

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – An army of trained rescuers and scores of volunteers carefully combed through the rubble of Mexico’s most deadly earthquake in decades on Saturday, hoping against diminishing odds to pull more survivors out nearly four days after the disaster struck.
