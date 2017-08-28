India and China agree to ‘disengagement’ along disputed frontier: Indian government statement

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s foreign ministry said on Monday it had agreed with China to an “expeditious disengagement” of troops at a disputed border area where soldiers from the two countries have been in a stand-off for more than two months.
