INDIVA Adds Half-Warrant to Equity Offering

LONDON, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INDIVA Corporation (“INDIVA” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of a half-warrant to the equity private placement offering previously announced by the Company and Rainmaker Resources Ltd. (“Rainmaker”) (TSX.V:RIR) on June 1, 2017 (the “Offering”). Each subscription receipt (“Subscription Receipt”) purchased under the Offering will now convert into a unit (“Unit”) comprising one common share (“Share”) in the capital of the issuer resulting from the amalgamation of Indiva and Rainmaker and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (“Warrant”) will entitle the holder to purchase a Share at Cdn $0.90 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to the first tranche of the Offering (the “First Tranche”), which occurred on August 28, 2017, Rainmaker raised aggregate gross proceeds of $5,755,956.75 by issuing 7,674,609 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.75 per Unit. Subsequent closings of the Offering are planned for Q3 and/or Q4 of 2017.

Sunel Securities Inc. is the Company’s exclusive agent and advisor on the Offering.

The terms of the Offering, as amended, and the reverse takeover transaction of Indiva, remain subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About INDIVA

INDIVA is a Canadian supplier of high quality, medical grade cannabis. INDIVA’s strain selection, cultivation and client care processes combine the know-how and experience of an internationally recognized and award winning grow-team with GMP-compliant quality assurance standard operating procedures.

INDIVA’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation (“ACMPR”) with its first indoor cannabis production facility located in London, Ontario.

INDIVA aims to become a global marijuana brand recognized for high quality cannabis products and excellent client care. As marijuana laws liberalize in Canada, INDIVA will expand its product offering to include safe edibles and other client-friendly cannabis products. In addition, as marijuana laws liberalize internationally, INDIVA will use its Canadian operations as a platform to open new markets for its cannabis products.

