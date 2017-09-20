Infinera and Seaborn Set Subsea Industry Benchmark for Capacity-Reach with XTS-3300 on Seabras-1

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinera, a provider of Intelligent Transport Networks, and Seaborn Networks (Seaborn), a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine cable systems, announced the successful completion of a subsea field trial demonstrating the industry’s highest spectral efficiency on an ultra-long-haul subsea cable. The 8QAM trial demonstrated 4.5 bits per second per hertz on the Seabras-1 cable, owned and operated by Seaborn, with a distance of more than 10,500 kilometers (km), enabling up to 50 percent more capacity than systems without advanced coherent technologies such as Nyquist sub-carriers and SD-FEC gainsharing. This trial raises the bar for optical performance by delivering the industry’s highest spectral efficiency in a commercially shipping product.

Infinera and Seaborn validated the performance of the Infinera XTS-3300 meshponder featuring the Advanced Coherent Toolkit (ACT) on the Seabras-1 submarine cable, helping Seaborn to maximize the return on its cable assets. Seabras-1 is one of the world’s longest uncompensated subsea cables, directly connecting North and South America. Seaborn is the exclusive operator of a Seabras-1 route that has deployed XTS-3300.

The XTS-3300 is based on Infinera’s Infinite Capacity Engine 4 (ICE4) and is optimized for long-haul subsea applications. The groundbreaking performance of ICE4 technology incorporates unique technologies to boost capacity-reach performance including digitally synthesized Nyquist subcarriers, enhanced pre- and post-dispersion compensation, improved non-linear tolerance and SD-FEC gain sharing which is only possible with dual-channel DSPs like Infinera’s. These capabilities collectively support up to 18.2 terabits per second per fiber for distances over 10,000 km, powered by ICE4’s leadership in spectral efficiency.

“This is an impressive achievement that far surpasses what we expected. Infinera has distinguished itself as an industry leader in delivering outstanding subsea optical performance,” said Larry W. Schwartz, Chairman and CEO, Seaborn Networks. “The Infinera XTS-3300 meshponders deliver industry-leading performance over Seabras-1 and validate Infinera’s technology leadership in subsea transmission. The capacity upgrade maximizes our return on investment and further underscores the uniqueness of Seaborn’s capacity on Seabras-1.”

“We are delighted with the performance of the XTS-3300 and the Infinite Capacity Engine 4 for subsea applications. The XTS-3300 delivers industry leading capacity-reach performance for our subsea customers where spectral efficiency is paramount and bandwidth demand is growing at more than 45 percent per year,” said Dave Welch, President and Co-Founder, Infinera. “Infinera delivers unparalleled optical performance, helping to enable the success of our customers as they transform their subsea networks to cloud scale.”

About Seaborn Networks

Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of independent submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between New York and São Paulo, and ARBR between São Paulo and Buenos Aires (projected ready-for-service Q4 2018). www.seabornnetworks.com

About Infinera

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) provides Intelligent Transport Networks, enabling carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate optical network operations. Infinera’s end-to-end packet-optical portfolio is designed for long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro applications. Infinera’s unique large scale photonic integrated circuits enable innovative optical networking solutions for the most demanding networks. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

