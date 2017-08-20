Initial NAFTA talks conclude amid signs schedule could slip

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, Canada and Mexico wrapped up their first round of talks on Sunday to revamp the NAFTA trade pact, vowing to keep up a blistering pace of negotiations that some involved in the process said may be too fast to bridge deep differences.
