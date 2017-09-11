Initial revised mineral resource modeling approach for two veins

at Curraghinalt show increase in ounces

TORONTO, September 11, 2017/Marketwired/ – Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA; AIM:DALR) (“Dalradian” or the “Company”) announces that a sensitivity study estimation performed on two of the

major veins in the Curraghinalt gold deposit (T17 and V75 veins) resulted in a 37% increase in grade and a 10% increase in ounces. In the new study, the geology wireframes were re-modelled using assays with a heavier emphasis on logged geology. This approach yields 24% narrower veins accompanied by a

20% decrease in tonnage. (See Tables 1 and 2 below.) Composite length was adjusted from 0.5 to 0.3 metres to reflect the narrower domains, but all other parameters remain unchanged with the aim to isolate the impact of re-wireframing.

Dalradian assessed the impact of the revised modelling methodology on potentially mineable material for the two veins by applying the same parameters as those used in the December 2016 feasibility study (FS). It was found that the revised vein block models resulted in a higher potentially mineable tonnage of 34% and a corresponding increase in mineable ounces of 32% at the expense of a marginal decrease in grade (1.5%). (See Tables 3 and 4 below.)

This change in modelling sequence, where wireframing is carried out on geology and assays, followed by compositing within these wireframes, can in part explain the positive reconciliation between mill and resource (42% more ounces) resulting from the test stopes completed in 2016. (See news releases of September 14 and December 8.)

Patrick F.N. Anderson, President and CEO said, “We are pleased with the results of this exercise, which uses the same drill data to compare the impact of wireframing prior to compositing, in estimating the mineral resources and resulting mineral reserves at Curraghinalt. The new method is the culmination of a great amount of hard work and reflects our better understanding of the deposit. The resulting shapes for the T17 and V75 veins are more heavily influenced by geology as opposed to previous models which were largely grade driven. This has resulted in smoother, higher grade veins that are only slightly narrower than in the previous model. The implications are that we can use longhole mining methods more extensively and bring new ounces into the mine plan which had previously been below the cut-off grade (see Figure 1). The bottom line is that we have 32% more mineable ounces for the two veins tested.”

Figure 1 is also available at [insert link here].

The sensitivity study estimation announced today does not represent a new resource update. However, the Company expects that this revised wireframing approach will be used in the updated resource estimate planned once the current drill program is completed and expects similar positive results from the other modelled veins.

Table 1: Comparative V75 Vein Estimates

Comparison of V75 Mineral Resource 2016 with revised mineral modeling estimates 2017 2016 Mineral Resource 2017 Estimates % Change Mineral Resource Category Tonnes

(‘ 000 t) Au GPT Au Oz

(‘ 000 oz) Tonnes

(‘ 000 t) Au GPT Au Oz

(‘ 000 oz) Tonnes Au GPT Au Oz Measured & Indicated 497 13.15 210 377 17.88 217 -24% 36% 3% Inferred 1,085 9.57 334 881 12.95 367 -19% 35% 10%

* 2016 Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 5.0 gpt gold. 2017 estimated quantities are reported at 5.0 gpt gold. All figures have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Discrepancies in sums may be due to rounding. 2017 Estimates do not represent a new resource update.

Table 2: Comparative T17 Vein Estimates

Comparison of T17 Mineral Resource 2016 with revised mineral modeling estimates 2017 2016 Mineral Resource 2017 Estimates % Change Mineral Resource Category Tonnes

(‘ 000 t) Au GPT Au Oz

(‘ 000 oz) Tonnes

(‘ 000 t) Au GPT Au Oz

(‘ 000 oz) Tonnes Au GPT Au Oz Measured & Indicated 709 14.30 326 593 19.70 375 -16% 38% 15% Inferred 481 8.78 136 380 12.13 148 -21% 38% 9%

* 2016 Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 5.0 gpt gold. 2017 estimated quantities are reported at 5.0 gpt gold. All figures have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Discrepancies in sums may be due to rounding. 2017 Estimates do not represent a new resource update.

Table 3: Comparative T17 and V75 Mineral Reserve 2016 vs. Veins Estimates Mineable Material 2017

2016 Mineral Reserve

(0.328 oz/t mined) 2017 Estimates Mineable Material

(0.323 oz/t mined) Tonnes GPT Au Oz Au % of Total Tonnes GPT Au Oz Au % of Total Longhole 421,291 10.58 143,300 35% 687,408 10.00 220,905 43% Uppers 248,058 8.36 66,683 21% 279,514 7.84 70,424 17% Pillars 131,887 7.38 31,313 11% 147,379 7.89 37,385 9% Cut and Fill 182,353 11.41 66,914 15% 227,525 11.26 82,351 14% Development 217,865 12.18 85,281 18% 262,803 12.63 106,737 16% Total/Average 1,201,454 10.19 393,492 100% 1,604,628 10.04 517,802 100%

Note: The above table is not intended to be a mineral reserve statement.

Table 4: Variation from Mineral Reserve 2016 and Vein Estimates Mineable Material 2017

Change in Vein Estimates from 2016 to 2017 Tonnes % GPT Au % Ounces % Longhole 266,117 63% -0.58 -6% 77,606 54% Uppers 31,456 13% -0.52 -6% 3,741 6% Pillars 15,492 12% 0.51 7% 6,072 19% Cut and Fill 45,172 25% -0.16 -1% 15,436 23% Development 44,938 21% 0.46 4% 21,456 25% Total/Average 403,174 34% -0.15 -1.5% 124,310 32%

Note: The above table is not intended to be a mineral reserve statement.

Figure 1: Comparison of Mine Plan, showing increase in mineable M&I and longhole tonnage

(both at a cut-off grade of 5.0 g/t Au)

Qualified Persons

Eric Tremblay, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer and Greg Hope, MSc, MAIG, Exploration and Geology Manager, are the Qualified Persons who supervised and reviewed the preparation of the technical data in this news release.

For additional details on the Curraghinalt high-grade lode gold deposit, please refer to the Company’s technical report titled “NI 43-101 Feasibility Study Technical Report on the Curraghinalt Gold Project Northern Ireland” (the “Technical Report”), dated January 25, 2017 and prepared by Garett Macdonald, P.Eng., Michael Makarenko, P.Eng., Indi Gopinathan, P.Eng. and Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng., all of JDS Energy & Mining Inc., and Jean-François Couture, P.Geo., Bruce Murphy, P.Eng., Cam Scott, P.Eng., all of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., and William Harding, C.Geol., of SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd., all of whom are independent Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

