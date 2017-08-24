Innovest Global Inc. Announces Former “C” Level Executive From Fortune 500 Company

CLEVELAND, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST) announces that Mike Yukich will be joining the management team as the Chief Financial Officer for consolidated holding company operations.

Dan Martin, CEO of Innovest believes Mr. Mike Yukich is the perfect fit for the strategy he’s put in place at Innovest. Yukich has over thirty years of financial management experience in privately held companies, private companies which he has assisted in taking public, a public division that has gone private, and public companies including as a “C” level executive for a Fortune 500 company. He has had financial accountability for international operations in Europe, South America and the Asia Pacific Rim, in addition to domestically located organizations ranging in size from $25 million to $1.5 billion in revenues. He has been CFO for companies in both highly specialized areas, as well as a diversified holding company with over $150 million in revenue.

In the 1990s Mr. Yukich served as Chief Financial Officer and Controller for Eaton’s Truck Component Operations, which was a $1.5 billion enterprise with 8500 employees in North and South America. Mr. Yukich was responsible for all the financial and information technology functions. He led the due diligence and integration team for the acquisition of a $200 million Brazilian transmission supplier that was totally integrated within one year of acquisition.

After Eaton, Mr. Yukich served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Guide Corporation, a $600 million Tier one automotive supplier for external lighting systems. At Guide, Mr. Yukich was a key management team member, that took a former General Motors division and created a stand- alone company. He oversaw a $20 million investment for IT conversion and improved quality programs. In cooperation with the equity owners, Mr. Yukich secured another $22 million for a new manufacturing facility in Mexico and an engineering and technical center for R & D, as well as ongoing engineering and other corporate functions.

Mr. Yukich holds a BA degree in business administration from the University of Mount Union and an MBA from Central Michigan University. He has been an active member and past officer and director of the Financial Executives Institute for the past twenty-two years. His community involvement includes serving as President of the Beta Iota House Corporation of Sigma Nu National fraternity, an affiliate of the University of Mount Union. Mr. Yukich also served in the United States Navy on two warships (USS Shadwell LSD-15 and USS Inchon LPH-12).

Mr. Yukich is uniquely qualified to guide Innovest in its business objectives, and states, “My goal is to ensure Mr. Martin and the rest of our team are successful in our efforts to grow and manage Innovest, and it is my objective to add as much value as possible to the team, to manage the processes that are necessary to growing and uplisting the company to AMEX, NASDAQ, or NYSE – and doing our best to create stable and sustainable value for the shareholders. I couldn’t be more excited.”

For more information, contact [email protected]

http://www.innovestglobal.com

