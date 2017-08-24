Breaking News
Home / Top News / Innovest Global Inc. Announces Former “C” Level Executive From Fortune 500 Company

Innovest Global Inc. Announces Former “C” Level Executive From Fortune 500 Company

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

CLEVELAND, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST) announces that Mike Yukich will be joining the management team as the Chief Financial Officer for consolidated holding company operations.

Dan Martin, CEO of Innovest believes Mr. Mike Yukich is the perfect fit for the strategy he’s put in place at Innovest. Yukich has over thirty years of financial management experience in privately held companies, private companies which he has assisted in taking public, a public division that has gone private, and public companies including as a “C” level executive for a Fortune 500 company. He has had financial accountability for international operations in Europe, South America and the Asia Pacific Rim, in addition to domestically located organizations ranging in size from $25 million to $1.5 billion in revenues. He has been CFO for companies in both highly specialized areas, as well as a diversified holding company with over $150 million in revenue.

In the 1990s Mr. Yukich served as Chief Financial Officer and Controller for Eaton’s Truck Component Operations, which was a $1.5 billion enterprise with 8500 employees in North and South America. Mr. Yukich was responsible for all the financial and information technology functions. He led the due diligence and integration team for the acquisition of a $200 million Brazilian transmission supplier that was totally integrated within one year of acquisition.

After Eaton, Mr. Yukich served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Guide Corporation, a $600 million Tier one automotive supplier for external lighting systems. At Guide, Mr. Yukich was a key management team member, that took a former General Motors division and created a stand- alone company. He oversaw a $20 million investment for IT conversion and improved quality programs. In cooperation with the equity owners, Mr. Yukich secured another $22 million for a new manufacturing facility in Mexico and an engineering and technical center for R & D, as well as ongoing engineering and other corporate functions.

Mr. Yukich holds a BA degree in business administration from the University of Mount Union and an MBA from Central Michigan University. He has been an active member and past officer and director of the Financial Executives Institute for the past twenty-two years. His community involvement includes serving as President of the Beta Iota House Corporation of Sigma Nu National fraternity, an affiliate of the University of Mount Union. Mr. Yukich also served in the United States Navy on two warships (USS Shadwell LSD-15 and USS Inchon LPH-12).

Mr. Yukich is uniquely qualified to guide Innovest in its business objectives, and states, “My goal is to ensure Mr. Martin and the rest of our team are successful in our efforts to grow and manage Innovest, and it is my objective to add as much value as possible to the team, to manage the processes that are necessary to growing and uplisting the company to AMEX, NASDAQ, or NYSE – and doing our best to create stable and sustainable value for the shareholders. I couldn’t be more excited.”

For more information, contact [email protected]

http://www.innovestglobal.com 

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains “forward-looking statements”, which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.