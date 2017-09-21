INSYS Therapeutics Hires First Corporate Communications Leader and New Investor Relations Agency

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) (“INSYS” or “the Company”), today announced the hiring of Joe McGrath as the Company’s Senior Director of Corporate Communications, and the retention of the Alpha IR Group (“Alpha IR”) as its investor relations agency of record.

McGrath joins INSYS Therapeutics after nearly 16 years in public relations and corporate communications at Medtronic, where he served in a succession of functional roles for the neurological and cardiovascular divisions. In his new role at INSYS, McGrath is responsible for directing and conducting internal and external communications for the Company, including media relations, reputation management, and corporate brand development. McGrath will also support investor relations in collaboration with INSYS’s Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Long, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Motahari.

Alpha IR is a boutique full-service investor relations consulting firm, whose leadership team brings over 100 years of combined Wall Street experience. Alpha IR’s healthcare specialists will support the enhancement of the Company’s engagement strategy with the investment community as well as provide ongoing strategic messaging and communications support to both internal and external stakeholders.

“Joe is a great addition to the INSYS team, and I am confident that his deep experience and understanding of the healthcare sector will complement our new leadership team. His immediate focus will be on helping INSYS to establish, develop and maintain strong and principled relationships with our key stakeholders,” Motahari said. “Additionally, our partnership with Alpha IR is also an important milestone for the Company, as we seek to enhance our investor relations effort. We greatly appreciate the support we received from In-Site Communications throughout our transition from a privately held company to a publicly traded company.”

About INSYS

Insys Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules that improve the quality of life of patients. Using proprietary sublingual spray technology and capabilities to develop pharmaceutical cannabinoids, INSYS is developing a pipeline of products intending to address unmet medical needs and the clinical shortcomings of existing commercial products. INSYS currently markets SUBSYS® (fentanyl sublingual spray) and SYNDROS® (dronabinol oral solution), a proprietary, orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol. INSYS is committed to developing medications for potentially treating addiction to opioids, opioid overdose, epilepsy, and other disease areas with a significant unmet need.

SUBSYS® and SYNDROS® are trademarks of Insys Development Company, Inc., a subsidiary of Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

NOTE: All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Alpha IR Group

The Alpha IR Group is a premier full-service investor relations consulting firm. The firm has unparalleled experience building best-in-class IR programs that focus on protecting and enhancing its clients’ reputations, credibility, and ultimately, their valuation. Alpha IR specializes in strategic messaging, investor management and targeting, program measurement, perception studies, IPOs, transaction and crises services, activist counsel, and investor day events, among many other services. The firm brings deeply rooted Wall Street backgrounds to support a client base that spans seven industry verticals and represents over $100 billion of equity value trading on public exchanges in North America. Alpha IR has offices in Chicago, New York, and Boston. For more information, please visit www.alpha-ir.com.

