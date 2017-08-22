To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 22nd August 2017
Announcement no. 79/2017
Interim Financial Report for 1st half of 2017
The board of Directors of BRFkredit a/s has approved the company’s Interim Financial Report for 1st half of 2017.
Attached:
Interim Report 1st half 2017
Solvency Need Report Q2 2017
Yours sincerely
BRFkredit
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Direct phone (+45) 45 26 28 71
E-mail [email protected]
Web: brf.dk
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
