Internap Corporation (Nasdaq: INAP) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

What:

Internap Corporation (Nasdaq:INAP), a leading provider of Internet infrastructure through both Colocation Business and Enterprise Services and Cloud Services, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Peter D. Aquino, President and CEO, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Internap Corporation Contact:

Richard Ramlall

Office: 404-302-9982

Cell: 571-488-5140

[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

[email protected]

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) is a leading provider of Internet infrastructure through both Colocation Business and Enterprise Services (including colocation, network connectivity, IP, bandwidth, and managed hosting), and Cloud Services (including enterprise-grade AgileCLOUD, bare-metal servers, and SMB iWeb platforms). INAP operates in Tier 3-type data centers in 20 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with 46 datacenters and 85 POPs around the world. Currently, there is approximately 950,000 square feet under lease and 500,000 of data center footprint square feet. Of the company’s total data center footprint, there is approximately 325,000 raised floor, and 200,000 occupied, connected through a high-capacity network. INAP operates a premium business model that provides high-power density colocation, low-latency bandwidth, and public and private cloud platforms in an expanding Internet infrastructure industry. For more information, visit www.inap.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

