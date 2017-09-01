INVESTOR ALERT: Goldberg Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Avinger, Inc.

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 21 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goldberg Law PC, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Avinger, Inc. (“Avinger” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:AVGR) for violations of §§11, 12(a)(2) and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933.

Investors who purchased shares of Avinger pursuant and/or traceable to its initial public offering (“IPO”) on January 30, 2015, are encouraged to contact the firm by September 5, 2017, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The Complaint alleges that Avinger made materially false and misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material information, in the documents filed in connection with its IPO. On January 30, 2015, the Company held its IPO at $13 per share. On July 12, 2016, Avinger announced second quarter revenue and lowered its sales guidance for 2016 from $25-30 million to $19-23 million, partly due to disappointing sales of its Pantheris device. When this news was announced, the Company’s stock price dropped nearly 40%, from $11.43 per share to $6.89 per share. Since the IPO, Avinger’s stock price has declined over 95%.

Goldberg Law PC represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

 

