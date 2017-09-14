INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of a Securities Action on Behalf of Shareholders of ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 16, 2017 – ZTO

All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. ("ZTO Express") (NYSE:ZTO) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's October 27, 2016 Initial Public Offering

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement used to conduct the IPO contained inaccurate statements and omitted material information. In particular, the complaint alleges that ZTO Express failed to disclose that: (1) it was improperly inflating its stated profit margins by keeping certain low-margin segments of its business out of its financial statements; (2) it used a system of “network partners” to handle lower-margin pickup and delivery services, while maintaining ownership of core hub operations; and (3) by keeping the “network partners” businesses off its own books, the Company allegedly was able to exaggerate its profit margins to investors.

If you suffered a loss in ZTO Express you have until October 16, 2017 to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972, or visit http://www.zlk.com/pslra-sbm/zto-express-cayman-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

