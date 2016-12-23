Breaking News
INVISIO receives SEK 18 million order from customer within NATO

Stockholm, December 23, 2016

 

INVISIO (IVSO) has received an order for communication and hearing protection systems from an existing customer within NATO. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 18 million and delivery is planned to take place in the first half of 2017.

For additional information, please Contact:
Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications
Mobile: + 45 53 72 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Tina Dackemark Lawesson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Mobile: + 45 53 72 7733 | E-mail: tdl@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, at 10.30 CET on December 23, 2016.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO offers cutting-edge personal communication and hearing protection systems. The systems enable users to operate and communicate safely and clearly in all environments, even under extreme conditions, such as loud noise, heat, and underwater. INVISIO systems consist of headsets and advanced control units that interface to a wide range of communication devices. The systems provide hearing protection while maintaining the natural level of situational awareness. Customers are mainly from the public sector. Sales are made via a global network of partners and to some extent directly to end customers.  INVISIO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company’s website, www.invisio.com.

