INVISIO receives SEK 18 million order from customer within NATO

Stockholm, December 23, 2016

INVISIO (IVSO) has received an order for communication and hearing protection systems from an existing customer within NATO. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 18 million and delivery is planned to take place in the first half of 2017.

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, at 10.30 CET on December 23, 2016.

