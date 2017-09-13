IPCI ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – IPCI

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ: IPCI) from January 14, 2016 through July 26, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 29, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Intellipharmaceutics investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intellipharmaceutics failed to conduct a human abuse liability study to support its Rexista New Drug Application (“NDA”); (2) the Company did not include abuse-deterrent studies conducted to suppose abuse-deterrent label claims related to abuse of the drug by various pathways; (3) the Company was not submitting sufficient data to support approval of the NDA; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Intellipharmaceutics’ business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On July 27, 2017, shares of Intellipharmaceutics fell when the FDA released a report disclosing that “The safety information collected in the pharmacokinetic studies was of limited value…” When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 29, 2017.

