Iran says jailed U.S. student, dual nationals lose spying appeal

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran confirmed on Sunday that an appeals court had upheld 10-year jail terms against a U.S. citizen, two Iranian-Americans and a U.S. resident from Lebanon who had been convicted on spying charges.
