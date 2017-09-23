Iran says tests new missile, after U.S. criticizes arms program

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran said on Saturday it had successfully tested a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km (1,200 miles) and would keep developing its arsenal, despite U.S. pressure to stop.
