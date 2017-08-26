TAL AFAR, Iraq (Reuters) – Iraqi forces have dislodged Islamic State from 70 percent of Tal Afar, a stronghold of the militants in northwestern Iraq, including its central citadel neighborhood, officials and military commanders said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraqi forces capture Tal Afar center from Islamic State - August 26, 2017
- Thailand’s ex-PM Yingluck flees to Dubai: senior party members - August 26, 2017
- Harvey barrels into Texas as Category 4 hurricane - August 26, 2017