TIRKIT, Iraq (Reuters) – Iraqi forces repelled an offensive launched in the early hours of Saturday by Islamic State on the Sunni town of Shirqat, south of Mosul, during which more than 30 military and civilians were killed and 40 more wounded, security sources said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- UK’s May isolated ahead of Brexit talks as key aides quit - June 10, 2017
- Adam West, TV’s campy Batman in 1960s series, dies at age 88 - June 10, 2017
- Iraqi forces repel Islamic State offensive south of Mosul - June 10, 2017