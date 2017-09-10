Irma aims full fury at Florida’s Gulf Coast, floods central Miami

FORT MYERS/MIAMI (Reuters) – Hurricane Irma lashed the Gulf Coast of Florida with the brunt of its fury on Sunday afternoon, knocking out electricity to 2.5 million homes and businesses statewide while flooding streets and swaying skyscrapers in Miami.
