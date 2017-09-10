Irma batters Florida with high winds, rising floodwaters

FORT MYERS/MIAMI (Reuters) – Hurricane Irma lost some strength as it pounded southern Florida on Sunday afternoon, but forecasts warned it would remain a powerful storm as it flooded Miami streets and knocked out power to about 2 million homes and businesses.
