Irma knocks out power to over 1.3 million customers in Florida

(Reuters) – Hurricane Irma knocked out power to over 1.3 million homes and businesses in south Florida on Sunday and threatened to leave millions more in the dark as it marched up the state’s west coast through the rest of the day.
