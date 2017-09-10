Irma knocks out power to over three million in Florida: utilities

(Reuters) – Hurricane Irma knocked out power to more than 3 million homes and businesses in Florida on Sunday, threatening millions more as it crept up the state’s west coast, and full restoration of service could take weeks, local electric utilities said.
