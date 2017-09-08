Irma pummels Bahamas and Cuba on its track toward Florida

HAVANA (Reuters) – Hurricane Irma menaced Cuba and the Bahamas on Friday as it drove toward Florida after lashing the Caribbean with devastatingly high winds, killing 21 people and leaving catastrophic destruction in its wake.
