Irma’s 36-feet waves slam Havana, winds pummel Varadero resort

HAVANA (Reuters) – Waves of up to 36 feet (11 meters) smashed businesses along Havana’s sea side drive on Sunday morning in the wake of Hurricane Irma, pummeling famous hotels such as the Copacabana, which were evacuated along with flooded neighborhoods.
