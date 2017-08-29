Breaking News
Irvine Marriott Partners with the Charger Girls to Kick off the NFL Season

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Irvine Marriott is kicking off the 2017 NFL season by partnering with the Charger Girls for a series of events at the hotel’s M Club Lounge and restaurant, FLOE Lounge – the first of which will take place September 11th.  The Charger Girls will be onsite to interact with guests, do signings and perform, as Orange County welcomes the Chargers to the LA area.

On Monday, September 11th, the M Club Lounge presents the first game of the 2017 Regular Season as the Chargers take on the rival Denver Broncos. The Chargers Girls will be on hand to enjoy the game with fans, Marriott Rewards members and VIPs, and help cheer the team to victory.

M Club, the hotel’s exclusive Irvine business lounge, is a haven for guests, with expansive and appetizing food and beverage options and handcrafted cocktails – courtesy of Southern Wine & Spirits and Young’s. Guests and VIPs are greeted by hot breakfast and espresso every morning and hors d’oeuvres in the evenings, and enjoy a host of business services, 24 hours a day.

A perfect hub for business and leisure, our Irvine hotel and lounge is just across the street from the Irvine Business Complex and close to the sandy shores of Newport Beach. Guests can enjoy shopping at the South Coast Plaza or take a short drive to Disneyland® Resort. The ideal location places travelers just minutes from some of the best sights in Southern California.

Kick off the NFL season at Irvine Marriott and welcome the Chargers to their new home. For more information, or to book one of the hotel’s event venues, guests can call 949-553-0100.

About Irvine Marriott

Irvine Marriott is a modern hotel in the heart of Irvine, California offering complimentary shuttle service to John Wayne Airport (SNA), less than a mile away. Other nearby points of interest include the Irvine Business Complex, famous Southern California beaches, Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza & world-class golf courses. Guest rooms offer contemporary decor, luxurious bedding and modern technologies. Unique among Irvine hotels, this property features FLOE Lounge, serving a variety of tempting coastal dishes in addition to handcrafted specialty cocktails. An onsite Starbucks provides a jolt of java any time of day. The hotel also features a sparkling swimming pool and modern fitness center. With over 38,000 square feet of flexible event space, Irvine Marriott is the perfect place for conferences, board meetings, weddings or receptions.

