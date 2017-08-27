Islamic State submits to ceasefire in Syria-Lebanon border fight

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A ceasefire took effect on Sunday in an Islamic State pocket straddling the Syria-Lebanon border, where the jihadists have been fighting the Lebanese army on one front and Hezbollah with the Syrian army on the other.
