Islandsbanki hf.: Upcoming commercial paper auction 5 September

Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding a private placement on commercial paper Tuesday 5 September 2017. The 6-month series ISLA 18 0313 and the 12-month series ISLA 18 0911 will be offered to investors.

Íslandsbanki Capital Markets will manage the auction. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to [email protected] before 16:00 p.m. on 5 September and the payment and settlement date is 12 September 2017.

For further information: