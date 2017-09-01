Islandsbanki hf.: Upcoming commercial paper auction 5 September

Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding a private placement on commercial paper Tuesday 5 September 2017. The 6-month series ISLA 18 0313 and the 12-month series ISLA 18 0911 will be offered to investors.
Íslandsbanki Capital Markets will manage the auction. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to [email protected] before 16:00 p.m. on 5 September and the payment and settlement date is 12 September 2017.
For further information:
- Investor Relations – Tinna Molphy, [email protected] and tel: +354 440 3187.
- Public Relations – Edda Hermannsdóttir, [email protected] and tel: +354 440 4005.
