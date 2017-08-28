Isodiol International Inc. Provides Sponsorship at the US Autism & Asperger Association Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:LAGBF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”) a global cannabis innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and consumer products announces it proudly exhibited at the US Autism & Asperger Association (USAAA) (http://usautism.org/conferences/schedule.html) conference this past weekend in Portland, Oregon and sponsored Dr. Ronald Aung-Din to educate attendees on the potential of treating Autism with Cannabinoids.

The USAAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization for Autism and Asperger education, support, and solutions with a mission to Provide the Opportunity for everyone living with Autism, Asperger Syndrome and other related disorders to achieve their fullest potential, by enriching the Autism and Asperger community with education, training, accessible resources, and partnerships with local and national projects.

Isodiol’s flagship technology, Isoderm, was also featured at this year’s annual conference and Dr. Aung-Din educated the attendees on this cannabinoid therapy breakthrough.

Key Highlights of Isoderm Direct Effect Technology:

Novel, proprietary delivery of cannabinoids using direct nerve connections of skin to central nervous system (CNS), without blood flow requirements and restrictions of blood-brain barrier

Therapeutic benefits as cannabinoid receptors in skin free nerve-endings are activated by topical applications at strategic locations

Therapeutic benefits observed in less than 10-15 minutes without systemic side effects or drug interactions

Clinically observed to benefit a wide range of neurologic, psychiatric, and pain conditions; including: spasticity, muscle spasms, tremor, headache, neuropathies and neuropathic pain, seizures, anxiety, attentional and focus problems, cognitive blunting, social isolation, impulsivity, agitation, insomnia, fibromyalgia symptoms, nervous tics, and others

Currently being prescribed in Brazil as medication to treat Parkinson, Lupus and Epilepsy

Patents filed with USPTO and foreign patent offices; seven separate patents granted related to Direct Effects Therapy

Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol International Inc. stated, “We are very proud to have been a part of this event and we will continue to support organizations such as these who are at the forefront of this movement. Our flagship product, Isoderm, is getting tremendous traction in Brazil and will be introduced in additional countries in the coming months.”

The company is also proud to be the Platinum sponsor of the Investorshub International Cannabis Conference (www.mjac2017.com) in Los Angeles on September 1st and 2nd. The company is looking forward to the opportunity to connect with current and future investors.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. (https://isodiol.com/investors/) is the market leader in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of phytoceutical consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of a 99%+ pure pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid crystalline isolate derived from exempt parts of the hemp plant, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue International expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

