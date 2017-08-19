Israel’s Netanyahu to discuss Middle East with Putin: statement

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss the Middle East with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they meet in the Russian resort of Sochi next week, his office said on Saturday.
