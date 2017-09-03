Italy’s 5-Star says euro referendum is ‘last resort’

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) – A referendum on Italy’s membership of the euro currency would be held only as a “last resort” if Rome does not win any fiscal concessions from the European Union, a senior lawmaker from the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement said on Sunday.
