Itronics President Dr. John Whitney to Speak About Breakthrough E-Scrap Refining Technology at Prestigious Resource Recovery Conference

RENO, Nev., Sept. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), a diversified producer of GOLD’n GRO zinc fertilizers and silver products and a green technology development Company, is pleased to announce that Dr. John Whitney, its founder and Chairman, will serve as speaker at the prestigious resource recovery and waste management conference sponsored by the Envirobiz Group (www.envirobiz.com) at the Marriott Coronado Island, San Diego, CA., Sept. 18-21.

The conference annually works to stimulate creative thinking on strategies for waste management and resource recovery, facilitates the exchange of information between key executives in these sectors and allows executives to renew or establish new business relationships.

Dr. Whitney will speak to the group about Value-Added Recycling technologies being developed by Itronics. Included will be a summary of non-photo chemical processes that are being developed with an emphasis on Itronics breakthrough E-Scrap Refining Technology that completely recovers the energy and metals, including silver, gold, palladium, copper and tin contained in the e-scrap (discarded computer circuit boards), thereby eliminating the waste from the environment. Dr. Whitney will also tell the group that Itronics has begun testing its KAM-Thio liquid which uses the processed photochemistry as an ingredient to demonstrate its ability to neutralize residual cyanide in leached silver/gold ore and to recover some of the silver and gold that the cyanide process does not recover.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Itronics to meet top executives from all different types of commercial resource recovery and hazardous waste management service companies. Itronics has pioneered the development of value-added hazardous waste recycling that converts demetallized liquid photochemical waste into an ingredient used to manufacture the line of high quality GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers,” said Dr. Whitney. “Itronics is now pioneering and has achieved operational proof of concept for its second “Zero Waste” technology, the breakthrough e-scrap refining technology which is now being operated at a small pilot plant scale of production.”



About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a “Creative Green Technology” Company which produces GOLD’n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company’s goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD’n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company’s technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximizes sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only Company with a fully permitted “Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling” plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD’n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning “Zero Waste” Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial “Zero waste” processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

