IXYS Expands its High Voltage Fast Recovery Diode Products in the Surface Mount D3Pak-HV (TO-268HV)

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS), a leader in power semiconductors and IC technologies for energy efficient products used in power conversion and motor control applications, announced today the introduction of the D3Pak-HV package (TO-268HV). This package offers high voltage capability due to the 1200V rating designed in the creepage distance. The products introduced in the TO-268HV packages are Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) and the faster version High Performance FRED (HiPerFRED).

“The expansion of our D3Pak-HV product portfolio with the FRED and HiPerFRED products complements the well adopted solutions IXYS already offers in this package type for demanding applications. We are excited to further contribute new solutions to the power markets that will help to reduce energy consumption and will extend the reliability of electronic systems,” stated Dr. Elmar Wisotzki, Director of Technology at IXYS Germany.

The D3Pak-HV offers a recommended and standardized footprint. The creepage distance between the terminal and the copper backside is greater than or equal to 5.80 mm. This enables the use of the 1.2KV D3Pak in pollution degree 2 industrial designs. In addition to industrial power control applications, these devices target other applications with 1.2KV to 1.8KV such as power supplies, UPS, renewable energy, motor drives and medical applications.

The expanded D3-PakHV package offering by IXYS also includes the products listed below, thus expanding the choices for efficient surface mount based product designs.

– CMA50E1600TZ D3-PakHV, single SCR; 50A; 1600V – CLA60MT1200NTZ D3Pak-HV, single Triac; 60A; 1200V – DSP45-12TZ D3Pak-HV; phase-leg for diode bridges; 45A; 1200V – DSP45-16TZ D3Pak-HV; phase-leg for diode bridges; 45A; 1600V – MCB60I1200TZ D3Pak-HV; single SiC MosFet; 60A; 1200V – DSEI120-12AZ D3Pak-HV; single FRED; 120A; 1200V – DSEP60-12AZ D3Pak-HV; single HiPerFRED; 60A; 1200V – DSEP90-12AZ D3Pak-HV; single HiPerFRED; 90A; 1200V

The DSEI120-12AZ is a 120 Amp fast diode with a reverse blocking voltage of 1200V providing a very small forward voltage drop and a soft dynamic behavior to minimize EMC noise. The 1200V HiPerFREDs are the 60 Amps DSEP60-12AZ and the 90 Amps DSEP90-12AZ. The HiPerFRED technology is tailored for extreme fast dynamic switching applications with a minimum of switching losses.

About IXYS Corporation

Since its founding, IXYS Corporation has been developing power semiconductors and mixed signal ICs to improve power conversion efficiency, generate solar and wind power and provide efficient motor control for industrial applications. IXYS and its subsidiary companies offer a diversified product base that addresses worldwide needs for power control in the growing cleantech industries, renewable energy markets, telecommunications, medical devices, transportation applications, flexible displays and RF power.

