Jaguars, Ravens kneel for anthem in 1st game since Trump ramps up feud

SOMERSET, N.J. (Reuters) – National Football League players from the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars knelt and linked arms during the pre-game national anthem on Sunday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump called on fans to boycott teams that do not discipline players who protest.
