Janus Henderson Investors appoints Jim Cielinski as Global Head of Fixed Income

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

LONDON and DENVER, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE:JHG) (ASX:JHG) announced today the addition of Jim Cielinski as Global Head of Fixed Income. Based in the firm’s London Headquarters, Mr. Cielinski will join the firm on November 1, 2017 to oversee the pursuit of investment excellence and the growth of the firm’s fixed income team.

“Jim brings a wealth of experience managing fixed income investment teams and I am excited to work alongside such an accomplished investment professional,” said Enrique Chang, Janus Henderson Global Chief Investment Officer.

“The addition of Jim is a testament to Janus Henderson’s ability to attract a strong team of global investment professionals committed to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for clients.”

Jim brings more than 30 years of investment management experience to the firm. He was most recently Global Head of Fixed Income for Columbia Threadneedle Investments, where he oversaw fixed income globally, including more than 165 investment professionals and $190 billion in fixed income assets under management.

Prior to joining Columbia Threadneedle in 2010, Jim spent 12 years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management as Managing Director and Head of Credit, where he managed the credit exposures across all investment grade portfolios and across more than $200 billion in Core, Core Plus and hedge fund assets. Previously, he was head of Fixed Income for the Utah Retirement Systems, Assistant Manager of Taxable Fixed Income for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, and Equity Portfolio Manager for First Security Investment Management.

Press Enquiries

Janus Henderson Investors                             

North America
Erin Passan, +1 303-394-7681
[email protected]

EMEA
Angela Warburton, +44 (0) 20 7818 3010
[email protected]

Investor Enquiries

John Groneman, +44 (0) 20 7818 2106
[email protected]

Notes to editors

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$345 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2017), more than 2,000 employees and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
