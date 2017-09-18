JCDecaux: Carole Brozyna-Diagne has been appointed Director of Sustainable Development and Quality

Paris, 18 September 2017 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that Carole Brozyna-Diagne joins the Group’s Finance and Administration Department as Director of Sustainable Development and Quality from 18 September 2017.

Carole Brozyna-Diagne is 34 years old and holds a Masters degree in CSR and Sustainability Strategy from Versailles Saint-Quentin University, an MBA in International Trade from ESG Paris and a Masters 1 degree in Human and Social Sciences from Paris Sorbonne University.

Carole Brozyna-Diagne began her career in 2009 as an Environment and Carbon Footprint Manager for the dairy products division at Danone France. In 2011, she was appointed Senior Consultant in CSR and Sustainability Strategy at UTOPIES, a consultancy specialising in sustainability strategies. She advised companies including EDF, Système U, Mars, Candia, Ferrero and Eco-Emballages before joining IKEA France in 2013 as Country Sustainability and CSR Director.

The appointment of Carole Brozyna-Diagne allows the Group to continue to ramp up its Sustainability Strategy, which has three key components and six strategic priorities:

Environment:

1. Reduce our energy consumption

2. Reduce our other environmental impacts

Social:



3. Deploy a Group-wide Health & Safety Policy

4. Implement an ambitious Group-wide Social Policy

Stakeholder:



5. Reinforce sustainable development in the Purchasing Policy

6. Strengthen employees’ commitment towards sustainable development.

Based in Plaisir, Carole Brozyna-Diagne reports to David Bourg, Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.

