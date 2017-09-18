Breaking News
Home / Top News / JCDecaux: Carole Brozyna-Diagne has been appointed Director of Sustainable Development and Quality

JCDecaux: Carole Brozyna-Diagne has been appointed Director of Sustainable Development and Quality

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

Carole Brozyna-Diagne has been appointed Director of Sustainable Development and Quality

Paris, 18 September 2017 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that Carole Brozyna-Diagne joins the Group’s Finance and Administration Department as Director of Sustainable Development and Quality from 18 September 2017.

Carole Brozyna-Diagne is 34 years old and holds a Masters degree in CSR and Sustainability Strategy from Versailles Saint-Quentin University, an MBA in International Trade from ESG Paris and a Masters 1 degree in Human and Social Sciences from Paris Sorbonne University.

Carole Brozyna-Diagne began her career in 2009 as an Environment and Carbon Footprint Manager for the dairy products division at Danone France. In 2011, she was appointed Senior Consultant in CSR and Sustainability Strategy at UTOPIES, a consultancy specialising in sustainability strategies. She advised companies including EDF, Système U, Mars, Candia, Ferrero and Eco-Emballages before joining IKEA France in 2013 as Country Sustainability and CSR Director.

The appointment of Carole Brozyna-Diagne allows the Group to continue to ramp up its Sustainability Strategy, which has three key components and six strategic priorities:

Environment: 

1. Reduce our energy consumption
2. Reduce our other environmental impacts

Social: 

3. Deploy a Group-wide Health & Safety Policy
4. Implement an ambitious Group-wide Social Policy

Stakeholder: 

5. Reinforce sustainable development in the Purchasing Policy
6. Strengthen employees’ commitment towards sustainable development.

Based in Plaisir, Carole Brozyna-Diagne reports to David Bourg, Group Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.

Communications Department: Agathe Albertini
01 30 79 34 99 – [email protected]
Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial
01 30 79 79 93 – [email protected]

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4b767ab-d973-4b86-ad01-1539c2c006ac

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.