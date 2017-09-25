JCDecaux has won 21 advertising street furniture contracts in France since January 2017



Paris, 25 September 2017 – JCDecaux S.A. (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that it has won, following competitive tenders, 21 advertising street furniture contracts in France since January 2017: nine in the Ile-de-France region (five new contracts and four renewals or extensions) and twelve in French regions (eight new contracts and four renewals or extensions).

The contracts cover the installation, marketing, upkeep and maintenance of 2,677 advertising street furniture units (bus shelters, city information panels, 12m² Senior panels, columns, totems and 2m² digital displays) and 1,077 non-advertising street furniture units. The local authorities that have placed their trust in JCDecaux’s expertise are:

In the Ile-de-France region: Beynes, Gif-sur-Yvette, La Garenne-Colombes (lots 1 and 2), Le Bourget, Le Mesnil-le-Roi, Neauphle-le-Château, Rambouillet and Villebon-sur-Yvette;

In French regions: Berck-sur-Mer, Calais, Coudekerque-Branche, Fréjus, Le Pradet, Lens (lots 1 and 2), M2A (Mulhouse Alsace Agglomération), Nantes Métropole (lots 1 and 2), Saint-Orens-de-Gameville and Villenave d’Ornon.

13 of the 21 contracts awarded (Beynes, Fréjus, Gif-sur-Yvette, La Garenne-Colombes lot 2, Le Pradet, Lens lot 2, M2A, Nantes Métropole lots 1 and 2, Rambouillet, Saint-Orens-de-Gameville, Villebon-sur-Yvette and Villenave d’Ornon) are new contracts that enable JCDecaux to enter new areas.

All of these local authorities will benefit from JCDecaux’s long track record in embellishing territories through the use of street furniture. They have opted for diversity by selecting the street furniture models of Philippe Cox, Martin Szekely, Patrick Jouin, Lord Norman Foster, Mario Bellini, Jean-Michel Wilmotte and Ora-Ito, as well as those designed by our internal teams.

As a committed partner, JCDecaux shows its dedication to French municipalities by developing high-quality street furniture services, including digital technology that can display real-time local information, and by making cities more welcoming, comfortable, accessible and in harmony with the urban environment.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are very happy to have won those 21 contracts, enriching JCDecaux’s national network and confirming our commitment to quality, digital innovation and sustainable development. We are delighted that a large number of local authorities have placed their trust in JCDecaux’s business model of street furniture and in the knowledge and expertise of our teams. Thanks to our local footing, we are always listening to local authorities and we participate in economic development, employment and local attractiveness.

These new contracts confirm our position as the number one outdoor advertising company in France and worldwide and will help to improve and invigorate the effectiveness and performance of our advertising offering. We are always working to enhance our services and advertising offerings so that we can provide solutions that are perfectly in line with the transformation of urban territories, for the benefit of cities, citizens, advertisers and their brands.”

Key figures for JCDecaux

2016 revenue: €3,393m; H1 2017 revenue: €1,641m

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe indexes

No.1 worldwide in street furniture (559,070 advertising panels)

No. 1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 220 airports and 260 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (354,680 advertising panels)

No. 1 in Europe for billboards (169,860 advertising panels)

No. 1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (721,130 advertising panels)

No. 1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (219,310 advertising panels)

No. 1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (70,680 advertising panels)

No. 1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (29,820 advertising panels)

No. 1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle-East (16,230 advertising panels)

Leader in self-service bicycles and a pioneer in soft mobility

1,117,890 advertising panels in more than 75 countries

Present in 4,280 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

Daily audience: more than 410 million people

13,030 employees

