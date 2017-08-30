JCDecaux OneWorld opens a new office in Munich and appoints Henning Heckel as International Client Services Director for the Germany / Austria / Switzerland region

Paris, 30 August 2017 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the opening of a new JCDecaux OneWorld office. The new branch is located in Munich and covers German speaking international customers based in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The opening of Munich is the newest addition to a network of branch offices that spans around the globe, with London, Paris, New York, Shanghai and San Francisco.

This is a new location created within JCDecaux OneWorld, the division that provides international sales and marketing support for clients, media and advertising agencies in more than 75 markets where the Group operates.

Henning Heckel is managing the launch and development of the Munich office, and was appointed as International Client Services Director for the Germany / Austria / Switzerland region on August 1st, 2017.

Henning Heckel reports to Xavier Dupré, Managing Director of JCDecaux OneWorld and Andreas Prasse, Sales and Managing Director at Wall GmbH.

Henning Heckel, 46, is a graduate of the Bavarian Academy for Advertising and Marketing (Munich/ Nuremberg). Henning has extensive experience in the Out-of-Home sector, and has become familiar with JCDecaux during his previous role in key international account management with Media Frankfurt (a JCDecaux and Fraport AG Joint Venture) between 2008 and 2013. From 2013 to 2017, Heckel oversaw key international accounts within the Callwey Publishing House and the Docugroup brands BauNetz and Heinze, Germany’s leading b2B information platforms for architecture and building industry.

Xavier Dupré, Managing Director of JCDecaux OneWorld, said: “The opening of the Munich office will expand the service for our international clients, especially among the Germany / Austria / Switzerland region which is the base of many worldwide leaders in areas including motoring, banking, insurance and pharmaceutical industries. With the proximity service now provided by JCDecaux OneWorld, these companies will benefit from the global visibility offered through the JCDecaux portfolio worldwide. We are happy to welcome Henning Heckel back to JCDecaux Group, with his vast experience in international client services and his broad knowledge of premium Out-of-Home.”

