JCDecaux OneWorld opens a new office in Munich and appoints Henning Heckel as International Client Services Director for the Germany / Austria / Switzerland region

JCDecaux OneWorld opens a new office in Munich and appoints Henning Heckel as International Client Services Director for the Germany / Austria / Switzerland region

Paris, 30 August 2017

Paris, 30 August 2017 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the opening of a new JCDecaux OneWorld office. The new branch is located in Munich and covers German speaking international customers based in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The opening of Munich is the newest addition to a network of branch offices that spans around the globe, with London, Paris, New York, Shanghai and San Francisco.

This is a new location created within JCDecaux OneWorld, the division that provides international sales and marketing support for clients, media and advertising agencies in more than 75 markets where the Group operates.

Henning Heckel is managing the launch and development of the Munich office, and was appointed as International Client Services Director for the Germany / Austria / Switzerland region on August 1st, 2017.

Henning Heckel reports to Xavier Dupré, Managing Director of JCDecaux OneWorld and Andreas Prasse, Sales and Managing Director at Wall GmbH.

Henning Heckel, 46, is a graduate of the Bavarian Academy for Advertising and Marketing (Munich/ Nuremberg). Henning has extensive experience in the Out-of-Home sector, and has become familiar with JCDecaux during his previous role in key international account management with Media Frankfurt (a JCDecaux and Fraport AG Joint Venture) between 2008 and 2013. From 2013 to 2017, Heckel oversaw key international accounts within the Callwey Publishing House and the Docugroup brands BauNetz and Heinze, Germany’s leading b2B information platforms for architecture and building industry.

Xavier Dupré, Managing Director of JCDecaux OneWorld, said: “The opening of the Munich office will expand the service for our international clients, especially among the Germany / Austria / Switzerland region which is the base of many worldwide leaders in areas including motoring, banking, insurance and pharmaceutical industries. With the proximity service now provided by JCDecaux OneWorld, these companies will benefit from the global visibility offered through the JCDecaux portfolio worldwide. We are happy to welcome Henning Heckel back to JCDecaux Group, with his vast experience in international client services and his broad knowledge of premium Out-of-Home.”

Key figures for JCDecaux

  • 2016 revenue: €3,393m; H1 2017 revenue: €1,641m
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
  • JCDecaux is part of the FTSE4Good and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe indexes
  • No.1 worldwide in street furniture (559,070 advertising panels)
  • No. 1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 220 airports and 260 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (354,680 advertising panels)
  • No. 1 in Europe for billboards (169,860 advertising panels)
  • No. 1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (721,130 advertising panels)
  • No. 1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (219,310 advertising panels)
  • No. 1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (70,680 advertising panels)
  • No. 1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (29,820 advertising panels)
  • No. 1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle-East (16,230 advertising panels)
  • Leader in self-service bicycles and a pioneer in soft mobility
  • 1,117,890 advertising panels in more than 75 countries
  • Present in 4,280 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • Daily audience: more than 410 million people
  • 13,030 employees

Communications Department: Agathe Albertini
01 30 79 34 99 – [email protected]
Investor Relations: Arnaud Courtial
01 30 79 79 93 – [email protected]

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8c4d976-0237-4761-8684-59a2ca101fbf

