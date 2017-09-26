Breaking News
JCPENNEY ADDS FRIGIDAIRE® TO 600 MAJOR APPLIANCE SHOWROOMS

PLANO, Texas – (Sept. 26, 2017) – JCPenney [NYSE: JCP] is cooking up a range of new kitchen products just in time for the holiday season. Partnering with Electrolux Home Appliances, JCPenney is bringing shoppers a complete line of Frigidaire kitchen appliances including refrigerators, freezers, ranges and dishwashers beginning Oct. 1 in nearly 600 JCPenney appliance showrooms and JCPenney.com. The Company is also introducing a new collection of cookware and bakeware by chef and Food Network(TM) personality Ayesha Curry as JCPenney strengthens its appeal as a prominent home shopping destination.

“By bringing Frigidaire into our major appliance showrooms, JCPenney will continue to drive market share and attract new customers to this important category. Frigidaire’s affordable opening price points appeal to budget-minded families while providing an entirely new opportunity to partner with builders, apartments, hotels and more in the commercial space,” said Tony Hurst, senior vice president of home at JCPenney. “Home continues to be one of our most important growth initiatives as it enables us to become less reliant on seasonal shopping periods. It’s imperative that we integrate new brands and the latest trends in housewares to drive sales throughout the year.”

One of the most recognized brands in the appliance industry, Frigidaire has been designed to help families make the most of their time and space with high-performing, easy-to-use appliances at a great value. Frigidaire offers a range of appliance solutions for varying budgets – without sacrificing quality or performance. An assortment of over 300 Frigidaire appliances is available at JCPenney.com with more models being added online through December. Prices range from $399 for a fully integrated dishwasher to $1,099 for a side-by-side refrigerator. Frigidaire complements the Company’s current assortment of major appliances from Samsung, LG and GE.

Cookware with Heart
JCPenney has aligned with celebrity chef and cookbook author Ayesha Curry, to launch her namesake collection of cookware, bakeware and utensils in 600 stores this fall. As a mom and self-professed foodie, Ayesha understands the importance of using high-quality cookware. She played an integral role in the design and development of the collection, incorporating her signature heart icon on every piece. Ayesha even tested some of the products in her very own kitchen to develop an exclusive recipe just for JCPenney customers.

The line boasts two 12-piece porcelain enamel cookware sets, available in twilight teal or brown sugar, along with an 11-piece hard-anodized cookware set boasting a copper interior. All cookware products offer a lifetime warranty and feature shatter-resistant glass lids, a diamond interior texture for browning and quick food release. Additionally, shoppers will find durable stoneware pieces, a porcelain enamel cast iron dutch oven, enamel-on-steel stock pot, copper cookie sheets, cake pans, wooden spoons and more.

“I’ve had a passion for cooking since I was a little girl and I am so proud to bring my first-ever cookware collection to JCPenney,” said Curry. “I love the way food brings people together and no matter what you like to cook, my new line offers the right kitchen tools to make delicious homemade meals for your family easy and fun.”

For product images of the Company’s new Frigidaire kitchen appliances and Ayesha Curry cookware, please visit: http://www.jcpnewsroom.com/news-releases/2017/0928_announcing_frigidaire_ayeshacurry.html

