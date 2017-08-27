Jeff Immelt says not pursuing Uber CEO job

(Reuters) – Jeff Immelt, chairman of General Electric Co, said on Sunday he was no longer in the running for a leadership position at Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] as the board of the beleaguered ride services company searches for a new chief executive.
