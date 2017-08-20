Jerry Lewis, king of low-brow comedy and charity fundraiser, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Jerry Lewis, the high prince of low-brow comedy on stage and in movies as well as a fund-raising powerhouse with his annual Labor Day telethon, died on Sunday of “natural causes” at the age of 91, his family said.
