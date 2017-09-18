JLB Partners and Compatriot Capital Form Longbrook Capital Partners, a Real Estate Investment Company

Dallas, TX, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JLB Partners and Compatriot Capital have formed Longbrook Capital Partners, a real estate investment company to build an institutional-quality portfolio of core multi-family real estate properties. Headquartered in Dallas, Longbrook will focus nationally with an emphasis on 25 metropolitan markets across the United States. Longbrook will be led by Scott Henley, formerly the Chief Investment Officer of Simpson Housing, one of the largest privately-held residential developers and managers in the nation. Paul Rowsey, formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Compatriot, will be a partner and will serve as Chairman of Longbrook, and will continue to serve on the board of JLB Partners.

Bay Miltenberger, Chief Executive Officer of JLB Partners, said, “While JLB continues to focus on identifying new opportunities for multi-family development across our platform, forming Longbrook allows us to further diversify our portfolio. We are extremely fortunate to have such talented investment executives as Scott and Paul on the Longbrook team.”

“Forming Longbrook represents the commitment of Compatriot and JLB Partners to establish a diversified and enduring multifamily enterprise, building on JLB’s success,” said Heather Kreager, Chairman of Compatriot Capital and Chief Executive Officer of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of Compatriot. “The combined strength of JLB and Compatriot, with the Longbrook strategy and team, will ensure the continued growth of JLB.”

JLB Partners and Compatriot Capital continue to operate as independent entities, with Compatriot as a primary investor in JLB Partners and Longbrook. JLB Partners leadership remains unchanged with James Bosler in the role of Chairman and Bay Miltenberger as Chief Executive Officer. Compatriot Capital is led by Mark Van Kirk, President.

About JLB Partners

JLB Partners, LLC, is a national developer, builder and manager of Class A multi-family assets in select markets of the United States. With a history of successful developments and a depth of industry-specific experience, the principals of JLB have worked together for over 18 years and continue to create properties with well thought out designs in core markets. With projects in Dallas, Austin, Houston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Phoenix, JLB has experience in a broad array of multifamily developments including urban high rise and midrise product as well as suburban garden product. JLB is headquartered in Dallas and has offices in Atlanta, Phoenix, Washington, and D.C. For more information visit www.jlbpartners.com.

About Compatriot Capital

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Compatriot Capital is a real estate investment company. The business provides capital to support the growth and expansion of private real estate operating companies across the US. The company’s current investments develop and operate projects in the commercial office and multi-family sectors. Compatriot is a subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., a global holding company with assets approaching $86 billion. For more information visit www.compatriotcapital.com.

About Sammons Enterprises

Sammons Enterprises, Inc. is a diverse holding company composed of financial services, industrial equipment, real estate investment, and infrastructure businesses operating in three countries. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas (US), Sammons was established in 1938. With $86 billion in assets, it is one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S. For more information, visit sammonsenterprises.com.

