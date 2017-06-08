Jobless claims drop; labour market slack shrinking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, unwinding half of the prior period’s jump and suggesting the labour market was tightening despite a recent slowdown in job growth.
