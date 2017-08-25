Breaking News
Home / Top News / Jones Soda Co. to Present at the 6th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 6, 2017

Jones Soda Co. to Present at the 6th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 6, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB:JSDA) has been invited to present at the 2017 Gateway Conference, which is being held on September 6-7, 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco.

Jones Soda Co. management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 6 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of Jones Soda Co. website at www.jonessoda.com or on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected]

About the Gateway Conference
The 6th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, which brings together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features more than 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com.

About Jones Soda Co.
Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB:JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is known for its variety of classic and exclusive flavors, made with cane sugar and other high quality ingredients and incorporating always-changing photos sent in from its consumers. The diverse products of Jones offers something for everyone – cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco® non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones Soda Co. products are sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

CONTACT: CONTACT:
Jones Soda Co.
Max Schroedl
Chief Financial Officer
(206) 624-3357
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.