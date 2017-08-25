Jones Soda Co. to Present at the 6th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 6, 2017

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB:JSDA) has been invited to present at the 2017 Gateway Conference, which is being held on September 6-7, 2017 at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco.

Jones Soda Co. management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 6 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of Jones Soda Co. website at www.jonessoda.com or on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected]

About the Gateway Conference

The 6th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, which brings together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features more than 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com.

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB:JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is known for its variety of classic and exclusive flavors, made with cane sugar and other high quality ingredients and incorporating always-changing photos sent in from its consumers. The diverse products of Jones offers something for everyone – cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco® non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones Soda Co. products are sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

