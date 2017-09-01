Breaking News
Home / Top News / Jostens and College Football Playoff Renew Partnership to Present National Championship Game Rings

Jostens and College Football Playoff Renew Partnership to Present National Championship Game Rings

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just in time for the kick off of the 2017-18 college football season, the College Football Playoff (CFP) has renewed its partnership with Jostens to create its College Football Playoff National Championship ring through the 2020 season.  Jostens is the leading creator of championship rings for high school, college and professional champions, including 33 of the past 51 Super Bowls and the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.    

“Jostens is honored to partner with the CFP to present the College Football Playoff National Championship ring,” said Chris Poitras, vice president, Jostens. “Jostens has a rich tradition of helping athletes at all levels celebrate their highest levels of achievement, and this beautiful ring will continue that tradition for these teams, their schools, and their fans.” 

Jostens has created the CFP’s championship ring since 2014.  Past CFP national championship rings have been awarded to Ohio State University (2014), University of Alabama (2015), and Clemson University (2016). 

Created by the Jostens Championship Design team, the CFP’s custom designed, handcrafted ring features more than 50 cubic zirconia set in Silver Elite, Jostens’ exclusive mix of fine metals. One side will feature the team personalization, and the other side will feature the CFP logo and additional team personalization.

“We are pleased to continue our connection with Jostens to create the College Football Playoff National Championship ring,” said College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock. “The Jostens folks do first-class work.”

                                                                                                      

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company’s products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Newell Brands and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, http://www.newellbrands.com.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7cfa573-b5e7-4b99-a0de-3377f23b6d9b

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bffedb7-2812-4042-9b12-903c9bca61d9

CONTACT: Jeff Peterson
JOSTENS
6128590488
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.