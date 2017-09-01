Jostens and College Football Playoff Renew Partnership to Present National Championship Game Rings

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Just in time for the kick off of the 2017-18 college football season, the College Football Playoff (CFP) has renewed its partnership with Jostens to create its College Football Playoff National Championship ring through the 2020 season. Jostens is the leading creator of championship rings for high school, college and professional champions, including 33 of the past 51 Super Bowls and the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

“Jostens is honored to partner with the CFP to present the College Football Playoff National Championship ring,” said Chris Poitras, vice president, Jostens. “Jostens has a rich tradition of helping athletes at all levels celebrate their highest levels of achievement, and this beautiful ring will continue that tradition for these teams, their schools, and their fans.”

Jostens has created the CFP’s championship ring since 2014. Past CFP national championship rings have been awarded to Ohio State University (2014), University of Alabama (2015), and Clemson University (2016).

Created by the Jostens Championship Design team, the CFP’s custom designed, handcrafted ring features more than 50 cubic zirconia set in Silver Elite, Jostens’ exclusive mix of fine metals. One side will feature the team personalization, and the other side will feature the CFP logo and additional team personalization.

“We are pleased to continue our connection with Jostens to create the College Football Playoff National Championship ring,” said College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock. “The Jostens folks do first-class work.”

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company’s products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Newell Brands and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, http://www.newellbrands.com.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7cfa573-b5e7-4b99-a0de-3377f23b6d9b

