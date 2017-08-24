JSC “Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica” Interim Report for 6 months year 2017

Breaking News
Net turnover for 01.01.2017- 30.06.2017 was equal to 448 671 EUR. It has decreased for 13,7 % compared with the previous accounting period.  Net result is loss 77 638 EUR.

Parameters Appendixes 31.06.2017. 31.06.2016.
                 EUR            EUR
1. Net turnover 20                  448 671                  520 325
2. Manufacturing expenditures of sold products 21               (324 921)               (380 692)
3. Gross profit or loss              123 750                139 633
4. Selling expenses 22               (99 556)                  (106 170)
5. Administrative expenses 23                  (63 649)                  (66 625)
6. Other operating revenue 24                     25 196                     32 361
7. Other operating expenses 25                    (63 379)                     (4 876)
9. Profit or loss before taxation                    (77 638)                   (5 677)
10. Profit or loss in the reporting period                    (77 638)                   (5 677)
11. Profit or loss per one stock in period   -0,016 -0,001
12. Profit or loss per one stock from the beginning    -1,16 -1,13

 

         Chairman of the Board
         Aleksandrs Ancevskis
         
         Phone +371 67272790
         e-mail: [email protected]

 

 

 

