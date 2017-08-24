JSC “Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica” Interim Report for 6 months year 2017

Net turnover for 01.01.2017- 30.06.2017 was equal to 448 671 EUR. It has decreased for 13,7 % compared with the previous accounting period. Net result is loss 77 638 EUR.
|Parameters
|Appendixes
|31.06.2017.
|31.06.2016.
|EUR
|EUR
|1. Net turnover
|20
|448 671
|520 325
|2. Manufacturing expenditures of sold products
|21
|(324 921)
|(380 692)
|3. Gross profit or loss
|123 750
|139 633
|4. Selling expenses
|22
|(99 556)
|(106 170)
|5. Administrative expenses
|23
|(63 649)
|(66 625)
|6. Other operating revenue
|24
|25 196
|32 361
|7. Other operating expenses
|25
|(63 379)
|(4 876)
|9. Profit or loss before taxation
|(77 638)
|(5 677)
|10. Profit or loss in the reporting period
|(77 638)
|(5 677)
|11. Profit or loss per one stock in period
|-0,016
|-0,001
|12. Profit or loss per one stock from the beginning
|-1,16
|-1,13
Chairman of the Board
Aleksandrs Ancevskis
Phone +371 67272790
e-mail: [email protected]
