Jumei Completes Acquisition of Jiedian

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) (“Jumei” or the “Company”), China’s leading online retailer of beauty products, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of equity interest in Shenzhen Jiedian Technology Co., Ltd (“Jiedian”). As a result, equity interest is now held by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jumei, River International Holding Limited, which was incorporated in The British Virgin Islands on May 5, 2017.

Jiedian is one of the leading players in the portable power bank sharing business. It facilitates master power charging boxes in highly frequented points of interest, such as restaurants, bars, gyms, airports, train stations, shopping malls, hair/beauty salons, hospitals and parks. Each power box contains multiple portable power banks, and users can charge their mobile phones on-site or take away a power bank and return it at any other Jiedian site. Users can use Jiedian’s app to locate nearby power boxes where they can rent a portable power bank by scanning a QR code and making mobile payments. Jiedian has deployed its power boxes in over twenty major cities and plans on expanding nationwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confidence” and similar statements. Jumei may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Jumei’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Jumei undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Jumei International Holding Limited

Jumei (NYSE:JMEI) is China’s leading online retailer of beauty products. Jumei’s internet platform is a trusted destination for consumers to discover and purchase branded beauty products, baby, children and maternity products, light luxury products, health supplements and other products through the Company’s jumei.com and jumeiglobal.com websites and mobile application. Leveraging its deep understanding of customer needs and preferences, as well as its strong merchandizing capabilities, Jumei has adopted multiple effective sales formats to encourage product purchases on its platform, including curated sales, online shopping mall and flash sales. More information about Jumei can be found at http://ir.jumei.com.

