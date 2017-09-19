Juniper Systems Limited Eyes German Market with InterGeo 2017 Exhibit, Opens New Office in Wels, Austria

Breaking News
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Manufacturer of rugged handheld data collectors Juniper Systems Limited aims to expand its footprint in the German marketplace. Coinciding with the opening of its new office in Wels, Austria, the company will exhibit at the geometrics industry trade fair, InterGeo 2017, next week in Berlin, Germany.

The Wels location was recently opened to serve German-speaking partners and customers in Austria, Germany, and other Eastern European countries. Juniper Systems will showcase its ultra-rugged solutions for GIS, geomatics and geoinformation applications in Hall 1.1 on Stand C1.010 on 26 – 28 September at InterGeo.

‘We’re excited to be exhibiting at the InterGeo trade fair, which is now a regular date in our diary’, commented Simon Bowe, general manager of Juniper Systems Limited based in Birmingham, U.K. ‘Our new office in Wels, Austria, shows that the superior quality and ruggedness of our products is becoming well-known throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and we are excited to expand to this location to better serve our customers’.

Attendees at the trade fair can personally touch and try Juniper’s rugged computers first-hand. Available will be two new products from Cedar™ by Juniper Systems, the CT7G Rugged Android® Tablet and CT5 Rugged Android® Smartphone, along with Juniper’s rugged Geode™ Sub-Meter GPS Receiver, and Mesa 2™ Rugged Tablet, Archer 2™, and Allegro 2™ ultra-rugged handheld computers.

‘Our rugged products work independently, in combination with each other, and some work with other products, so we offer a lot of flexibility. We strive to deliver superior solutions to geomatics and GIS operations in rugged outdoor environments’, commented Mr. Bowe.

Juniper Systems’ flexible, rugged data collectors are used by many types of geomatics organisations, from architecture and civil engineering, to land surveying and water management. Solutions also include flexibility in operating systems with some products available on either the Windows® or Android OS.

Attendees stopping by Stand C1.010 in Hall 1.1 at InterGeo will have the opportunity to experience these rugged products first-hand, testing the functionality and intuitive design of each. They can also interact with the friendly team at Juniper Systems Limited who will be available to answer questions, demonstrate the products, and help people learn to get the most out of these rugged computing solutions.

About InterGeo
InterGeo 2017 will be held 26 through 28 September at Messe Berlin in Berlin, Germany. The conference and exhibition covers the entire spectrum of processing, using and analysing geodata. It is designed for exhibitors and visitors to discuss the latest developments in the geomatics sector.

About Juniper Systems Limited
Based out of Utah, USA, and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to the geomatics, GIS, industrial, natural resources, utilities and public services, energy, and military markets.

